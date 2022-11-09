FRIDAY
Breakfast for veterans
Lockport Loyal Order of the Moose 617 / Chapter 382, 204 Monroe St., is offering free breakfast to all military veterans in the community from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday. Veterans, bring a friend or family member with you if you wish.
Veterans Day ceremony
Cold Springs Cemetery Association will host a brief Veterans Day ceremony in the cemetery’s military section at 9:30 a.m. Friday, rain or shine. The invocation is by the Rev. W. James Hardy, pastor at First Presbyterian Church. The speaker is Jeffrey Glatz, director of the Niagara County Veteran’s Services Agency. Mike Hanley is overseeing the American Legion ceremony with flag and wreath placements. Echo Taps will be played by John Reich and John Cable. Patriotic chimes from the bell tower will precede and follow the ceremony.
Veterans Day ceremony
WILSON — Martin F. Jennings Post 836 of American Legion will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony at the flag pole at Greenwood Cemetery, Harbor Street, at 11 a.m. Friday. The guest speaker is Chief Master Sgt. David Wohleben, U.S. Air Force, retired. All are welcome — and encouraged — to attend.
SATURDAY
Dinner for veterans
Lockport Elks Lodge 41 is bringing back its free dinner spread for veterans on Saturday.
The meal — salad, spaghetti and meatballs, bread and homemade dessert — is free to every veteran and one guest. Meals will be served between 3 and 6 p.m. at the Elks lodge on North Canal Road.
The Lockport lodge’s Veterans Day dinner outreach was on hold in 2020-2021 due to the Covid pandemic. Elks International has been supporting veterans and veteran services consistently since the end of World War I.
