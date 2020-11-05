Cold Springs Cemetery will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The invocation will be offered by the Rev. W. James Hardy, pastor of First Presbyterian Church. American Legion will lead a flag ceremony and wreath laying. The speaker is retired Air Force Lt. Col. Barry Griffith. Taps will be performed by Byron Dibble. The ceremony will include patriotic chimes from the bell tower.
Covid-related safety regulations are in effect.
