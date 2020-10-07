Children of all ages are invited to create thank you cards for local military veterans. The initiative by the Lockport-based Partnership in Patriotism Coalition takes the place of the annual Veterans Day celebration at Outwater Park, which will not be held this year due to the pandemic.
Cards are due by Oct. 28. They can be dropped off at any of these locations: VFW Post hall, 112 Caledonia St.; Navy-Marine Club, 37 Park Ave.; Lockport Elks Lodge, 6791 N. Canal Road; city hall, 1 Locks Plaza; or town hall, 6560 Dysinger Road.
Cards will be distributed to veterans by coalition volunteers ahead of Veterans Day.
