All active military service personnel and veterans are invited to a May luncheon put on by the Newfane Elementary School Student Senate (grades 3 and 4).
The luncheon will begin at 11:45 a.m. May 23, a Tuesday, at Newfane Community Center, in the back of the town hall on Main Street. The guests of honor may each bring one guest of their own for lunch. Reservations should be placed with Virginia Bower by May 2, at vbower@newfanecentralschools.org or 716-778-6376.
The luncheon is the students’ way of thanking those who are serving or have served our country.
