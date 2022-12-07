Veterans Services Fair will be ongoing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at the state Department of Labor's Lockport office, 272 S. Transit St. (Lockport Plaza). Various agencies will have staff members on site to help veterans locate employment, compensation, education, pension, financial assistance, home mortgage solutions and New York State and VA medical benefit information. Home Depot, Fedex, Niagara County Human Resources, the state Department of Corrections and New York Business Services are among employers signed up to attend the fair.
Veterans Services Fair slated for Dec. 13 in Lockport
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Hospitals urged to prepare for violent incidents
- Lockport resident facing federal weapon, drug counts
- Twin City ceasing ambulance service in Lockport
- Ghost gun maker take plea deal from prosecutors
- Construction of 339 mile power line begins in NY
- Basketball brilliance, unselfishness have Newfane's Pete Dickinson humming after 1,000 games coached
- Sheriff's office looking for help in identifying suspect in Ransomville ATV thefts
- THE GREAT OUTDOORS: By now, deer have become wise to hunters
- New president/CEO named by United Way of Greater Niagara
- SHERIFF'S OFFICE: 1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle head-on collision in Newfane
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.