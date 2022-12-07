Veterans Services Fair will be ongoing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at the state Department of Labor's Lockport office, 272 S. Transit St. (Lockport Plaza). Various agencies will have staff members on site to help veterans locate employment, compensation, education, pension, financial assistance, home mortgage solutions and New York State and VA medical benefit information. Home Depot, Fedex, Niagara County Human Resources, the state Department of Corrections and New York Business Services are among employers signed up to attend the fair.

