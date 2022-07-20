Following its recent enrollment in the Niagara County Thank a Vet program, the local Cornell Cooperative Extension announced veterans, current military members and first responders will be admitted to the Niagara County Fair free of charge on closing day, Aug. 7.
“We all rely on those who choose to serve us selflessly every day. This is just our small way of saying thank you,” said Justin Rogers, fair director and CCE Niagara executive director.
“Honoring our military personnel ... along with our first responders with free fair admission is a great way to say thank you to all these heroes,” said Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski, whose office administers the Thank a Vet program. “I am very excited to have Cornell Cooperative Extension join (the) program and become one of the hundreds of organizations who offer benefits and discounts to our veterans.”
On Aug. 7, eligible service members will receive free admission to the fairgrounds. Admission for all other fairgoers will be $5 per person or $15 per carload. The carload price will be discounted by $5 if there is a veteran, active military service member or first responder in the vehicle.
