VFW Auxiliary to Lockport Post 2535 is hosting the local legs of two youth art contests and a singing contest.
The contests described below are open to all students in public, private and parochial schools, as well as home-schooled youths.
For more information, or to obtain a contest entry form, call Terri Emmert at 433-0319.
For high-schoolers
The Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest is open to students in grade 9 through 12. The top prize is $15,000, second prize is $7,500 and cash prizes are awarded down to eighth place.
Artwork must be on canvas or paper. Digital art will not be accepted. Entries will be judged on patriotic theme and technique.
Entries must be submitted to the auxiliary by March 31. The winning local entry will be sent to the Department Scholarship Chairman for judging.
To view winning artwork from the 2020 Young American contest, go to www.vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships .
For younger students
The second annual Illustrating America art contest is open to students in grades K through 8. It consists of three divisions, K-2, 3-5 and 6-8. The purpose is to encourage students’ artistic abilities and reward their hard work.
Entries must be submitted to the auxiliary by March 31. The winning local entry will be sent to the Department Scholarship Chairman for judging.
To learn more about Illustrating America, visit the Youth Activities section at www.vfwauxiliary.org/resources .
Anthem singing
Youths aged 6 to 16 are invited to enter the VFW Auxiliary national anthem singing contest, Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue! Contestants may sing “The Star Spangled Banner” in the arrangement and genre of their choice: rock, pop, reggae, R&B, hip-hop, country, classical or other. Note, the words of the song cannot be changed.
More information about this contest is available in the Youth Activities section at www.vfwauxiliary.org.
