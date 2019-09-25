Veterans of Foreign Wars has announced the kickoff of its 2019-2020 Voice of Democracy and Patriot‘s Pen scholarship competitions.
The essay contests are intended to encourage a better understanding and appreciation of the United States and foster patriotism among the nation’s youth. Students are asked to submit an essay in response to a question or statement on a subject that prompts them to consider how American history and democratic ideals and principles apply to their lives.
This year’s Voice of Democracy theme asks students to contemplate “What Makes America Great.” It’s an audio-essay contest open to students in grades nine through 12. The national winner will receive the $30,000 T.C Seiman Memorial Scholarship Award.
The Patriot’s Pen competition is open to students in grades six through eight. This year, students are asked to reflect on the statement, “What Makes America Great.” The national winner will receive a $5,000 award.
In Lockport, students are asked to submit their entries to VFW Post 2535 at 112 Caledonia St. The deadline is Oct. 31.
For more information or to obtain an application, call local VFW Commander Roger J. Cordle at 472-6143.
