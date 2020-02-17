Through Veterans of Foreign Wars’ Scout of the Year program, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts who display standout citizenship, patriotism and love of country have the opportunity to earn a college scholarship. Awards of $5,000 for first place, $3,000 for second place and $1,000 for third place are given.
Eligible are Scouts who are registered, active members of a Boy or Girl Scout troop, Venturing Crew or Sea Scout Ship who have received the Eagle Award, Gold Award, Venture Summit Award or Sea Scout Quartermaster Award.
Scouts must be at least 15 years old and have demonstrated practical citizenship in school, scouting and the community; and they must be enrolled in high school at the time of selection. All applicants still in high school who reach their 18th birthday during the nomination year remain eligible if otherwise qualified.
To enter the contest, Scouts should submit a completed VFW Scouting Scholarship form, which is available online at www.vfw.org, a resume listing high school activities, Scouting and community service records, and letters of recommendation, no later than March 1. Mail all materials to Commander Roger J. Cordle, VFW Post 2535, 112 Caledonia St., Lockport, NY 14094.
For entry forms or more information, contact Cordle at rjmotorcar@usa.com or 472-6143.
