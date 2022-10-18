Veterans of Foreign Wars has announced the kickoff of its 2022-2023 Voice of Democracy and Patriot‘s Pen scholarship competitions.
The essay contests are intended to encourage a better understanding and appreciation of the United States and foster patriotism among the nation’s youth. Students are asked to submit an essay in response to a question or topic that prompts them to consider how American history and democratic ideals and principles apply in their lives.
This year’s Voice of Democracy theme asks students to contemplate “Why is the veteran important?” It’s an audio-essay contest open to students in grades nine through 12. More information and application forms can be found at https://tinyurl.com/VFWVOD .
The Patriot’s Pen competition is open to students in grades six through eight. This year's theme is "My pledge to our veterans.” More information and application forms can be found at https://tinyurl.com/VFWPEN .
Students are asked to hand deliver or mail their entries to VFW Post 2535, 112 Caledonia St., Lockport, NY 14094, in care of Stephanie Thurston, no later than Oct. 31.
For more information, contact Stephanie Thurston at pkmvfw2535@verizon.net or Terri Emmert, scholarship chair, at 716-433-0319.
