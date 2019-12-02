APPLETON — The Town of Somerset Historical Society will host its annual Victorian Christmas open house at Babcock Cobblestone Museum, 7449 Lake Road, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday Dec. 8.
Babcock house, built circa 1848, will be decorated in traditional Victorian Christmas fashion, complete with an ornately adorned Christmas tree, antique toys and model trains whistling through a village setting. Christmas music will be played throughout the afternoon on the antique pump organ. Guests may sing along to their favorite Christmas carols. Punch and cookies will be served. Admission is free.
Also, biscuits will be baking in the beehive oven while fresh butter is being churned. Young and old may want to push the plunger up and down to help churn the cream into butter.
Depending on the weather, horse-drawn wagon rides or sleigh rides will be offered, with hot chocolate served upon riders' return.
