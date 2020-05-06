The Kenan Center is launching a new virtual series streaming live from its Facebook page at 9 a.m. Saturday. The debut edition of “Coffee with Kenan” will highlight local acoustic musicians Carmen O’Keefe and Ian McCuen.
Carmen O’Keefe is one half of the popular Buffalo area-based acoustic duo Carmen & Lizzy. Fellow musician Ian McCuen describes his sound as “DIY bedroom folk.”
The series is done in partnership with TrueBean Coffee Co. Fifteen percent of online sales of TrueBean merchandise will be donated to the Kenan Center, according to spokesman Parrish Gibbons Herzog.
“Coffee with Kenan” will be a monthly event with future musicians to be announced.
