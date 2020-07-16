Virtuoso leading NCCC board

SANBORN — Gina Virtuoso is the new chairman of the Niagara County Community College Board of Trustees.
Virtuoso succeeds William Ross, the two-term chair who was elected vice chair at the board's June 30 meeting. Jason Cafarella was elected financial secretary and Bonnie Sloma retained her post as secretary for another term.
Virtuoso's tenure as chair comes at a challenging time, as the college develops new policies and procedures to promote health and safety during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Additionally, student recruitment will become an even greater focus with hopes that more students will choose to stay local during the pandemic. NCCC has adapted coursework for remote learning, and is prepared to launch a hybrid plan of in-person and virtual learning options for students in the fall semester.
Virtuoso previously served as vice chair of the NCCC board. She was appointed to a seven-year term on the board in 2016 by Governor Andrew Cuomo, and since then she led the NCCC Middle States Accreditation Committee and served as co-chair of the Presidential Search Committee. In 2019, she received the Marvin A. Rapp Award for Distinguished Trustee Service from the New York Community College Trustees.
Virtuoso is retired from Occidental Chemical Corporation, where she worked for 20 years as an accountant.
