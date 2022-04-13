Walk-a-thon supports veterans' programs

MIDDLEPORT — The members of Clute-Phillips American Legion Auxiliary Unit 938 are planning an April 23 walk-a-thon to benefit local VA homeless programs and America's Vet Dogs, a service dog program for veterans and first responders (www.vetdogs.org).
It's the auxiliary unit's second year participating in a nationwide joint effort of American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion. All money raised from the local walkathon will go directly to the cited veteran's programs.
Multiple paths will be designated throughout the village, varying in distance from 1/2-mile to 1.4 miles. The walk-a-thon will begin at 11 a.m. April 23, a Saturday. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. at the blue tent set up near the Village Commons, Main Street at Park Avenue. People of all ages are encouraged to participate. Young children should be accompanied by parents. Any and all donations will be accepted.
Alongside the walk-a-thon, Auxiliary Unit 938 will run a small basket raffle as a fundraiser for unit programs including Empire Girls State, school flag education and Military Kids.
