October 30 has been designed National Weatherization Day. The Weatherization Assistance Program was created at the federal level in 1976 in response to a national energy crisis. Since its inception, it has continued to serve as the nation’s core program for delivering energy-efficient services to low-income households in every state in America, with priority given to the elderly, persons with disabilities, and households with children.
New York State’s Weatherization Program is run through a statewide network of local, grassroots service providers, including community action agencies. Niagara Community Action Program, Inc. is the designated organization for providing weatherization services to qualified residents in Niagara County.
Under contract with New York State Homes and Community Renewal, NiaCAP performs vital services such as the identification of eligible clients, the evaluation of housing units to be weatherized, and the installation of energy-saving measures. Such measures include weather stripping, caulking around doors and windows, repairing broken windows and/or outside doors, insulating walls and ceilings and addressing health and safety issues.
Weatherization helps families stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter, lowers their fuel bills, makes their homes more energy efficient, and eases the energy demand across the nation. By reducing energy demand, we protect our environment and strengthen our economy.
Give NiaCAP a call to see if you qualify at 716-285-9681, extension 112.
