CHEEKTOWAGA — Douglas Wasiura of Lockport has been named president of the board of Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Wasiura was previously part of Valu Home Centers’ management team overseeing development and marketing. Prior to that he worked with the Atlanta Hawks (NBA) and Atlanta Thrashers (formerly NHL).
Wasiura earned a Bachelor of Arts in marketing from the University of Georgia.
Jeffrey Reed, outgoing Mount Calvary Cemetery president, will serve in a temporary advisory capacity.
Founded in 1859, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Inc. is a corporation of five cemetery properties including Mount Calvary Cemetery, United German & French Roman Catholic, Buffalo Cemetery, Ridge Lawn Cemetery and Pine Lawn Gardens.
