WILSON — The newly formed alumni association at Wilson Central School is seeking volunteers to form a board of directors. A president, vice president, secretary and treasurer are needed now. In the future, possible positions may include chairperson for membership, events, scholarship, fundraising, communication and the like.
Once a board of directors is established, leaders will incorporate to form an official alumni association that operates separately of the school district. Volunteers will assume all leadership duties within the organization and therefore should currently reside in the area and be able to commit the time and energy necessary to form an association from the ground up. Prior leadership experience is preferred.
To express interest in filling a leadership position, contact district Superintendent Tim Carter at 751-9341, extension 120, or tcarter@wilsoncsd.org, by Jan. 17. Carter will coordinate a meeting with all interested parties in late January / early February to establish leadership positions.
Currently, more than 550 WCS graduates are signed up to receive emails and alumni information. To get your name on the mailing list, fill out the form at wilsoncsd.org/Page/947.
