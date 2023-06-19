LYNDONVILLE — A crowd gathered last week to witness a ribbon-cutting celebrating the opening of the Webber Hotel and Webber Collaborative Kitchen. Renovating the hotel and adjoining storefronts was a project two years in the making.
Building owner Robert Smith of California, a Lyndonville native, cut the ribbon as Orleans County Chamber president Dave Gonyea, Lyndonville mayor John Belson, Chamber director Darlene Hartway and state Assembly member Steve Hawley observed.
Smith’s idea for the historic renovation was born in August 2017, when he came home for his mother Barb Smith’s birthday and realized the condition of the buildings where his mother ran the Lyn-D-Lounge for 18 years.
“I grew up here and I love this community,” he said during the June 14 ribbon cutting.
That was the impetus for Smith taking on restoration. He got the job done — complete gutting of interiors, new windows and doors and exterior upgrades — with a $490,000 matching grant.
The first floor of the Webber Building’s has been leased by Darlene Hartway for a "collaborative kitchen." It's a New York State certified Processing Kitchen and is available for rent by anyone who wants to learn to cook, practice their culinary skills or has a product they would like to make and sell, such as jam or baked goods. Hartway has added a bread oven for bakers. Eventually she plans to have a dietitian and nurse onsite to teach nutrition and cooking for diabetics.
“We would talk about the nutritional values of bone broth, and then make it,” Hartway said.
The kitchen will also be a grab-n-go café, offering sandwiches from the Sourced Market in Millville, homemade soups, chips, bagels, tea, coffee, lattes and other snack foods. Hours will be 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The kitchen is meant to be a gathering place for the community, Hartway said.
“We want them to have a place to meet and talk,” she said.
There is room to sit and talk, as well as space to rent for private events. Several tables were acquired from the Lyn-D-Lounge, including one that came from the former Apple Grove Inn in Medina.
Throughout the building, the walls have been decorated with artwork from local artists, including Pat Greene of Medina. Many of the paintings depict local farms and are available for purchase.
The crowd was invited upstairs to tour the new hotel rooms. The first guest was welcomed to the hotel that day, a Lyndonville native who came home for a visit.
Belson, the mayor, is thrilled with the new hotel. In a prior interview he said it would be in big demand by people attending weddings at White Birch, and by fishermen.
Hawley noted, “It’s been 10 years since anything like this has happened in Lyndonville. It came from the heart ... . I commend anyone who comes back to New York, to their roots, invigorating the things we believe in.”
Lyndonville native Ethel Valentine said the building looks very nice.
“(Smith) put a lot of time and effort in it,” she said. “It livens up the town.”
Yates town supervisor Jim Simon said he's excited about the new buildings, too.
“The Sourced Market is one of my wife’s and my favorite places to eat, so we are thrilled their food will be here,” Simon said. “This is great for the village, and what’s great for them is also great for the town.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.