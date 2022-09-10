MEDINA — Medina Memorial Hospital is hosting a wellness fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Community members are invited to schedule appointments with the imaging / radiology and lab departments, receive an overall health screening from a primary care professional, speak with leadership from Orleans Community Health, and meet with representatives of several area health and wellness organizations.
General health checks will be conducted by Elizabeth Gurnsey, FNP.
Wellness agencies with a presence at the fair include Alzheimer’s Association, Independent Health, SNAP, Supportive Care of Orleans, the Orleans County Department of Mental Health, Orleans County Office for the Aging, and M-Power (Medicare assistance).
Certain tests are available at a discounted fee ($10). In imaging/radiology these include AAA screening (Abdominal Aorta), carotid screening and ABI screening. In the laboratory, tests include Hemoglobin A1c, PSA (prostate-specific antigen) and TSH (Thyroid stimulating hormone). Schedule an appointment for any of these tests at: https://app.10to8.com/book/ujlltdlinupxwqtekv/
“A lot of great things are happening at Medina Memorial Hospital and throughout Orleans Community Health. This event is an opportunity for the community to stop by for health screenings and simply see what we’ve all been talking about,” Scott Robinson, director of marketing, communications, and outreach, said.
For more information, visit: https://orleanscommunityhealth.org/wellness-fair/
