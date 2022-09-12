Niagara Pride is conducting its first-ever Western New York-wide survey of needs in the LGBTQ+ community. It’s a follow-up to the organization’s 2021 survey of Niagara County residents.
“Western New York is home to a diverse lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community. Together, as people and as community, we have demonstrated over and over again that we incredible strength, resiliency, and resourcefulness; however, the LGBTQ+ community continues to be disproportionately affected by a range of physical, mental, and behavioral health, economic, social, legal, and political issues. Too often our needs can be overlooked by mainstream organizations,” said Niagara Pride president Ronald Piaseczny.
Some of the findings of Niagara Pride’s 2021 survey were:
— 62.2% of participants said they had no sense of connection to the LGBTQ+ community in the town/city where they live.
— 61.87% of participants said they had no sense of connection to the LGBTQ+ community in all of Niagara County.
— 39% of participants reported feeling unsafe when interacting with law enforcement officials.
— 37.3% of participants said they do not feel comfortable being as openly out as they want to be most of the time in the town/city where they reside, and 41.3% said they do not feel comfortable being as openly out they want to be in most of Niagara County.
The survey also showed most participants were unaware of LGBTQ+ specific or affirming service providers in the county, and nearly one-third or more had concerns for their safety when seeking housing or healthcare, shopping, going to restaurants, bars, school, community events and / or religious services.
“The results from last year’s survey were eye opening. By doing the survey, our goal was to freely share the data and results with other agencies so that organizations could see where the community was doing well in terms of creating safe and welcoming spaces as well as see where improvements needed to be made in providing more LGBTQ+ affirming care and services in Niagara County,” Piaseczny said.
The Western New York-wide survey will ask participants about: the most important issues facing them and the community currently; their experiences trying to get help for various concerns affecting their lives; and their feelings of physical and emotional safety in various aspects of daily life, as well as feelings of connection to the community.
The online survey takes between 15 and 30 minutes, Piaseczny said. It’s ongoing through Nov. 30. To participate in the survey, go to https://forms.office.com/r/aqAQtCHYC2.
For more information about Niagara Pride, visit its website at www.niagarapride.org, email info@niagarapride.org, or check it out on Facebook.
