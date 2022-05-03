Whalen exhibit opens on Thursday

“Joe’s Scrapbooks: Volume I,” an exhibit of 80 never-before-displayed original art works by Joseph Whalen, will debut Thursday at the Niagara Art Trail Gallery, Shop and Resource Center, 3976 Lockport Olcott Road (Wrights Corners Plaza). An opening reception is slated from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
"Joe's Scrapbooks" includes sketches, small paintings, cartoons and more, framed and ready to go with a certificate of authenticity, as some works are unsigned, according to art trail director Jay Krull. All works are available for purchase, although they can't be taken away until the exhibit ends on July 9, Krull said.
On opening day, at 7 p.m., a "mystery" Whalen original will be unveiled. Currently the piece is resting in the gallery window, covered with a green curtain and dubbed the "Big Green Mystery." The unveiling will be assisted by Whalen's widow, Kay, who reportedly hasn't seen what's under the curtain. The piece was recently acquired by the Niagara Art Trail after a two-year effort, Krull said.
Artwork by Joe Whalen's granddaughter Patti will be displayed for the first time as well.
The Niagara Art Trail gallery is open every day except Sunday. For more information about hours and appointment options, call 716-514-4567.
Joe's Scrapbooks: Volume II will open in November, according to Krull.
