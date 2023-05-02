MEDINA — When Debbie Stella received a warning from the village code enforcement officer last September, she was devastated. By letter, she was informed that she had 30 days to paint her house and trim her bushes, or be fined $250 a day.
Stella is 74 and lives alone on a fixed income.
“If I didn’t have the money to keep my house up, how did they think I was going to pay a fine like that?” she asked.
Distraught, Stella told her neighbors Quentin and Alicia McLedon about her predicament. They started spreading the word.
“We couldn’t just do nothing,” Quentin McLedon said. “She’s somebody’s grandma. We couldn’t see her fined.”
Alicia’s McLedon’s dad Chris Adams knew Ben Boryzewski and knew he had painted houses, so they contacted him.
“The day after Easter, Alicia asked me what color I’d like my house. I told her blue,” Stella said. “Two days later I heard a commotion in my yard, and there was Ben and Terry unloading paint and ladders.”
First, the house had to be scraped. The men and the McLedons pitched in and within a day had the house fully scraped. But not before they removed all the old bushes.
Meanwhile, Boryzewski cleaned out Stella’s basement, hauling out waste, debris, benches and old appliances. The money he received from selling some of the junk, he used to buy the first gallon of paint. The rest, he paid for himself. A volunteer crew finished the job on April 28.
Stella said people have stopped to tell her how nice her house looks.
More important, she said, she has made some wonderful new friends.
“The kindness and caring of these wonderful people have brightened my world, not just my house,” Stella said. “I’ve lived here for 48 years and have watched two generations of my neighbors grow up to be the loving adults they’ve become now.”
Stella didn’t have any money to pay the painters, but she wanted to show her appreciation, so she started encouraging Boryzewski to start his own business. He hadn’t been working steady, only doing odd jobs.
Boryzewski got a business phone number and made a sign that reads “B & T Handyman.” Stella wanted to be the first one to advertise for him, so she told him to put the sign in her front yard.
Stella’s friends aren’t done helping her yet. A section of her front porch is rotting and they are going to fix that. They are going to repair her back porch, too.
“I’ve no way to say thank you for what they’ve done,” Stella said.
Stella said she understands her house looked bad before the paint job and the village has to enforce its laws. She noted the code enforcement officer was very nice to her when she called, and agreed to work with her as long as she started making arrangements to get the house painted.
“I know he was just doing his job,” she said.
Also, it seems, Stella’s house has a unique history. Medina’s village historian said it used to stand at the northeast corner of Park Avenue and Catherine Street and was moved its current location on State Street in 1898.
