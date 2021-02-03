The Niagara County Office for the Aging is seeking nominations for its 2021 Niagara County Senior Citizen of the Year.
Anyone who is a Niagara County resident, aged 60 years or older, can be nominated, by anyone. By Feb. 26, send the nominee’s name and contact information, the nominator’s name and contact information and a statement describing the reasons why the nominee should receive the award, to the Office for the Aging by mail at 111 Main St., Suite 101, Lockport, NY 14094, or email OFA@niagaracounty.com . For more information, call 438-4020.
All nominations will be reviewed and a winner selected by the OFA’s Advisory Council. The winner will be recognized by the New York State OFA during a digital event; the video will premiere on Facebook and YouTube on May 18, as part of Older New Yorkers' Day.
