Nominations are being accepted for the 16th annual Key to the Locks Award. Nomination forms are available at The History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport, NY 14094, and at niagarahistory.org. Nominations must be submitted by April 15.
The Key to the Locks Award was established to recognize individuals in Niagara County who exemplify the community spirit or promote the heritage or preservation of the historic Erie Canal.
The 2020 award went to Bill and Peggy Mayberry for their work beautifying the Lockport locks area.
Other prior recipients are John McKee, Charlene Bower, David M. Chatt, Joel M. Beyer, Dianne Koplas, Rosemary Bernard, Carol Schmelz, Jeffery Degnan, Joseph A. Whalen, Becky Burns, Clinton J. Starke, Jane Whitmore, David Kinyon, Robin Brock and Michael W. Tucker.
The 2021 award ceremony will take place on May 22 at Erie Canal Discovery Center. For more information, call 434-7433.
