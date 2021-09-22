LEWISTON — After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Wildlife Festival will return to the Niagara Power Vista Visitors Center grounds on Saturday and Sunday. The fee-free, outdoor festival consists of wildlife shows, conservation and science activities, and exhibits and displays of Tuscarora culture.
Presented by New York Power Authority and the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs, the festival features: federation activities including a fishing pond, archery and crossbow (age-specific); and shows by Jeff Musial and Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics, Carmen Presti and the Primate Sanctuary, Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, Skyhunters Birds of Prey, AWARE rehabilitation center, and Lewiston Police Department's K-9 unit.
Science and sustainability activities will be in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM Fun!) tent. Exhibitors include the power authority, WNY STEM, Penn Dixie Fossil Park and Nature Preserve, Circuit Stompers Robotics Club and Niagara University, which is bringing creepy and crawly insects and other hands-on activities.
The Tuscarora Life Tent features the Niagara River Iroquois Dancers and crafts and activities that highlight Tuscarora culture such as making corn husk dolls, beading, weaving and food tastings.
Conservation exhibitors include the state Department of Environmental Conservation, state parks Interpretive Center, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, sportsmen's clubs, trappers, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.
Other activities include face painting, a rock-climbing wall and chainsaw art.
Parents can complete a Lost Child wrist band to assist with child safety efforts during the festival. Just ask for the band at the information tents.
Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, rain or shine. Face masking is required outdoors and inside tents regardless of vaccination status, except for those younger than 2 years old. Free parking is available in the Power Vista lot and adjacent lots at Niagara University.
For more information or to register for a Wildlife Festival contest, call (716) 286-6652 or (866) NYPA-FUN, email npvista@nypa.gov or visit www.nypa.gov/niagarapowervista.
