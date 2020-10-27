Tom Reubens, a graduate of Wilson Central School District (class of 2007), was an All State athlete and scholar with a great love of history and nature. His life was cut short by a little known cardiac illness called Brugada Syndrome. In his honor, the Reubens family has created a scholarship to support student athletes, and Niagara Family Medicine Associates has donated a tree which was planted at Wilson Elementary School on Oct. 23.
Reubens loved seeing native plants flourish wherever he lived and was known to plant trees everywhere he went. The new Sugar Maple in the Wilson Elementary courtyard will shade young students for years and cheer all with its lovely fall colors. Reubens' family would like the tree to be seen as a tribute to all young lives that were lost too soon.
Reubens was humble and a true gentleman who always wanted to see others succeed, an attitude which won him the 2007 NYS Sportsmanship Award at the NYS Track and Field meet. His family has received messages from students and parents, all of whom were inspired by Reubens’ story of progress as an athlete. Reubens was the first individual to be featured on a banner during the "Zip Up the Zipp Gym" beautification project, and he is a Wilson "Wall of Fame" honoree. Reubens’ banner will continue to hang in the school gymnasium as an inspiration to others.
October is Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness month. In the United States, sudden cardiac arrest will affect the equivalent of one youth each hour, every day, year after year. Arrests often occur at night while people are asleep, which is what happened to Reubens. Athletes often have no idea they have the disease until it’s too late, and they seldom display symptoms that are easily diagnosed. The disease generally appears in adults but victims' ages range from toddler to senior citizen. This is a genetic disorder, so knowing your family history is key to controlling the disease and recognizing the warning signs is important.
The Reubens family hopes to bring awareness of Brugada Syndrome and other cardiac arrest syndromes that can strike without warning to everyone, especially young athletes. The websites SADS.org (Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndromes) and brugada.org, contain more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.