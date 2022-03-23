Wilson junior self-publishes her first book

SANBORN — Wilson High School junior Brooke Johnpier says she's enrolled in the Auto Technology program at Niagara Career and Technical Education Center because her dream job is to be a motorsports journalist.
“I want to be able to write about cars and motors from an expert point of view. I really love my teacher Mr. Jeckovich. He is the best and I am learning so much in his class,” she said.
While learning auto tech, Johnpier has been exercising her writing skills in the fiction realm. She recently self-published her first book, “The Fort Niagara Bayonet,” a story about Lilac, Lily and their father on an adventure to Fort Niagara. The story has a paranormal spin to it.
“Lilac has purple hair and green eyes and wears funny clothing. She is also psychic and can see and talk to ghosts,” Johnpier said.
Publishing a book is a dream come true, she added, and she's thankful to have received inspiration from her family and a former teacher.
“I feel very fortunate to have had someone assist me and help me with my writing,” she said.
Johnpier's book is available for purchase at www.libertylilac.com.
