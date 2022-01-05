Wilson leading Grigg Lewis board

Dan Wilson of Lockport has been elected president of the Grigg Lewis Foundation, Inc., board of directors. A member of the foundation since 1999, he succeeds Christa Caldwell in the post.
Caldwell, a 24-year board member who had served as president since 2012, stepped down from that post effective Dec. 31 "to encourage new leadership and growth within the foundation," program administrator Stacey A. Stoll said in a news release about board leadership changes. Caldwell will continue to serve as a foundation director this year.
Wilson is an active volunteer in the community. In addition to serving as the foundation's treasurer since 2011, he has been an officer of the Lockport Salvation Army Advisory Board since 1999. He's a 32-year member of the Lockport Rotary Club and a 58-year member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. He's also a past chair of the City of Lockport Board of Ethics.
“The Grigg Lewis Foundation will always honor the intentions of our founder, Henrietta G. Lewis, and will continue to bring hope to Lockport and the surrounding community,” Wilson said in the release.
Also elected to board leadership posts were: Mary Murphy, vice president, director since 2011; Brian Costello, secretary, director since 2011; Joan Aul, assistant secretary, director since 2018; Eric Connor, treasurer, director since 2015; and Paul Reid, assistant treasurer, director since 2018.
Alongside Caldwell, past vice president R. Thomas Weeks, a foundation member since 1999, will continue to serve as a director this year.
