BUFFALO — The Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo will begin accepting applications for the 2022 Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Funds competitive grant process on Nov. 8. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Dec. 3.
In 2015, the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation established endowment funds at the CFGB to provide annual support for programs and initiatives that reflect the personal passions of Wilson. These areas of interest that grants will support are:
Caregivers — Initiatives that support caregivers, whether paid, voluntary or family, of persons who are unable to fully care for themselves and are part of an underserved community. Preference is given to requests that provide support to caregivers of older adults.
Design and Access — Initiatives that support enhancement of community access to spaces and programs that support healthy living.
Youth Sports — Initiatives that provide opportunities for all children to be active through sport.
A qualified applicant will be a a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization or government agency located within the eight counties of Western New York (Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming).
Virtual grant information sessions will be held twice this month, from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 9 and Nov. 16. An additional session for youth sports applicants only will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16. Registration is required. Find registration information and all details of the grant process at: www.cfgb.org/nonprofits/grants/ralph-wilson-legacy/.
