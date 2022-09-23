WILSON — An open house will be held at the newly renovated Wilson Community Library, 265 Young St., from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29.
The library board approved a major redesign of the space, a new second level with elevator access, and greatly expanded children's and adult programming, and financed the work in part with various state library construction grants received between 2015 and 2021.
The new children's room contains a story time platform with a mural by local artist Nikki Milley, and Wilson-themed play structures. Other additions / changes include a new community room, a dedicated arts/crafts and maker space, study/remote work spaces, a new teen room, a literacy education/tutor space, and updated technology and digital tools.
“The additional space allows us to do things we were never able to do before. It’s exciting,” library director Meghan Brauer said.
To reserve a place at the open house, or for more information about it, email wilsoncommunitylibrary@gmail.com or call 716-751-6070.
