Wilson Lions honor John Sinclair    

Wilson Lions Club has given its Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award to one of its own, John Sinclair.
The award honors both Lions and non-Lions or organizations that give exemplary service to their club, district or community.
Of Sinclair, Wilson Lions Club president E. Anne Basile said: "John,is the perfect example of service to the community of Wilson. Without John’s leadership, the Wilson Historical Society would probably be closed right now. ... He is a hometown business owner, and is always willing to do whatever is needed to help the community where he lives."
Sinclair presently chairs the Town of Wilson Zoning Board of Appeals and is president of the Glenwood Cemetery board in Lockport.
