This past weekend, the Buffalo, New York Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held its semi-annual conference via a Zoom broadcast. Hundreds of its members attended as a new stake president was called and sustained.
R. Bradley Simpson of Wilson was called as the Stake President. His counselors are Mark Collett of Orchard Park and Keith DeGraff of Clarence. Released, after nine years of noble service, were President Nathan D. Pace of Medina, and his counselors, Jeffrey O. Williams of Alden and Neil T. Munro of East Aurora. Pace has been sustained as an Area Authority Seventy to serve in the Northeast Area of North America.
The conference was presided over by Walter F. Gonzalez, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Richard J. DeVries, an area Seventy. Attending the meeting via Zoom were President Kyle A. Vest of the Syracuse Mission and R. Brent Miner, the Palmyra Temple president.
Much appreciation was given in the talks for the outgoing presidency. Much encouragement was given to the new presidency. The testimonies of each speaker reminded those attending of the love of the Savior, Jesus Christ and the need to be of service to humankind.
The Buffalo Stake has nine congregations in the Western New York area, Niagara Falls, Lockport, Lancaster, Amherst, Williamsville, Orchard Park, Buffalo, Freedom and Cattaraugus. For more information about the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints go to its website: churchofjesuschrist.org.
— Contributed by Bruce Strassburg of Wilson
