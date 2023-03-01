“We believe that kindness, however big or small, is the key to strengthening our communities.”
That’s the mission statement of Lasagna Love, and a vision that the Niagara Wheatfield and Wilson school districts can get behind while encouraging students to share the feeling.
Tim Carter and Daniel Ljiljanich, the superintendents of the Wilson and Niagara-Wheatfield districts respectively, are both members of Niagara County Central Rotary Club, which recently hosted a guest speaker from Lasagna Love.
The national organization founded in 2020 connects neighbors who are struggling with home-cooked-meal delivery from their community. “Lasagna Love exists to deliver comfort where we experience it most often — our family table — and to prove that even small displays of kindness can have profound and lasting impact,” founder Rhiannon Menn said.
Carter and Ljiljanich, who is president of Niagara County Central Rotary Club, each brought the Lasagna Love concept to their district’s Interact Club, Rotary International’s service club for youths. NCC Rotary sponsors the Niagara Wheatfield and Wilson Interact clubs and supports students’ community service activities when the clubs come up with a way to support the community.
Each Interact Club ended up getting other students in their school involved in the outreach.
“One of the ways that we found that we could help is by pairing up with the Pathways Program, headed by Rebecca Meyers, to join the Lasagna Love program,” Wilson Interact co-adviser Corey McCarthy said. “Mrs. Meyers and her students shopped for the supplies while (Interact co-adviser) Karen Aloisio ... made her authentic sauce from scratch.”
Wilson students LeeAnn Gajewski, Abby Freatman, Emma Dirig, Emma Tower, Ozzy Brewer, Lillie Wilson, Emily Shackelford, Elizabeth Wasik and Sam Dack, under the leadership of Aloisio, assembled the lasagnas and prepared them for cooking. The Wilson Food Pantry donated loaves of bread, salad, and dessert, and volunteers from the district dropped off the meals to six families.
“This was a meaningful and gratifying experience for the students,” McCarthy said. “They all agreed that this was something they would like to do again in the future.”
Niagara Wheatfield’s Interact Club invited the district’s Youth Activation Committee to assist with the cooking.
“Our students are great team members,” Interact adviser Beth Pyskaty said. “They learn to work together and help one another. We had some kids who had never cooked before and it was wonderful to see students teaching other students new skills. We had a club member that was from BOCES Culinary and she was a wonderful teacher. This project builds community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.