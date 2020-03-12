Wilson student headed to the state GeoBee

WILSON — The National Geographic Society named Eli Rahelich, a seventh grade student at Wilson Middle School, one of the semifinalists eligible to compete in the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee State Competition, currently slated for March 27 at the New York State Museum in Albany.
Eli is the son of Krista and Gerald Rahelich.
The statewide semifinal is the second level of the National Geographic GeoBee competition, which is now in its 32nd year. To determine each school champion, GeoBee competitions were held in schools throughout the state with students in fourth through eighth grades. This year, an estimated 2.4 million students competed in the GeoBee, with 8,661 students becoming school champions.
School champions also took an online qualifying test, which they submitted to the National Geographic Society. Up to 100 of the top-scoring students in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense Dependents Schools and U.S. territories were invited to compete.
State champions will receive a medal, $1,000 cash and other prizes, as well as a trip to Washington, D.C., to represent their state in the National Championship. The second- and third-place State GeoBee winners will receive cash awards of $300 and $100, respectively.
The 2020 National Championship will take place May 18 to May 21 at National Geographic headquarters. Follow it at www.natgeobee.org.
The national champion will receive a $25,000 college scholarship, $1,000 cash, lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour ll.
The second-place finisher will receive a $10,000 college scholarship and $1,000 cash; the student finishing in third place will receive a $5,000 college scholarship and $1,000 cash; and seven runners-up will each receive $1,000 cash.
