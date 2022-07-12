The Town of Wilson will be sponsoring a Wilson Day for its younger residents at the New York State Fair on Friday Aug. 26, according to E. Anne Basile, Wilson councilwoman and director of the Summer Recreation Program.
The program will be open to Wilson youth from the ages of 10-18 years of age, their accompanying parents/grandparents or adult chaperones. The Day at the Fair is free for all attending, including the parent and chaperones. The youth must be enrolled the Wilson School District, therefore taking in the Town/Village of Wilson and part of Ransomville.
The Fair Day includes: luxury motorcoach transportation, admission to the Fair and a T-shirt for the youth. In order to qualify for the T-shirt you must register your youth (s) before July 18. Registration will continue on after that date until the seats on the motorcoaches are all reserved. This is on a first come, first served basis.
Pre-registration is required and no reservation will be accepted without the completed and signed form. To register your children who will be attending visit the town of Wilson website at www.wilsonnewyork.com and click on the Wilson Day at the Fair.
For further information you can contact Councilwoman Basile at 716-830-4151 or email EABasileWTB@aol.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.