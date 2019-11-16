Winter clothing drive starts Monday

The annual winter clothing drive hosted by state Assembly Member Mike Norris, R-Lockport, begins Monday. Norris is asking community members to consider donating children's winter boots, which are in high demand this year.
“Winter boots are especially needed because, as children grow, it can be very difficult for some families to afford new boots every year. As you are going through your family’s winter clothing items, please consider donating any unused boots, along with coats, mittens, hats and other warm items this winter,” Norris said. “Thank you to everyone who participates in this annual drive – you are truly making a difference in keeping our neighbors warmer.”
Winter clothing items for both children and adults are being accepted at multiple locations around the 144th Assembly District:
• Norris' district office at 8180 Main St., Clarence;
• Lockport Municipal Building (city hall), 1 Locks Plaza;
• Lockport town hall, 6560 Dysinger Road;
• Middleport village hall, 24 Main St.;
• Newfane town hall, 2737 Main St.
The drive will continue through Dec. 18. All donations go to local charitable organizations that will distribute items to district residents in need.
