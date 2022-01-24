Niagara Pride's second annual Winter Sock Drive to benefit homeless persons in the region begins on Feb. 1. Donated new socks, undergarments, T shirts and personal hygiene items will be distributed to homeless shelters and other agencies. Community partners are being recruited to serve as donation drop-off sites.
So far, drop-off sites include: Wilson Lakeside Market, Niagara County Community College Learning Commons entry way and the UB North Campus Tutoring and Academic Support Services Office.
The Niagara Pride office inside St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 2nd floor, Niagara Falls, will also accept donations from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fridays beginning Feb. 11.
Organizations that wish to donate items may schedule a pickup by contacting Niagara Pride at info@niagarapride.org or 716-298-7656.
Any cash donations to Niagara Pride during the month of February will be used to purchase socks for the drive, according to Ronald Piaseczny, the organization's president.
The drive will continue through March 5. For more information, go to www.niagarapride.org.
