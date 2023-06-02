Niagara County Clerk Jastrzemski, Chairman Wydysh to Host “Wags, Whiskers & Wine” Event with WNY Food 4 Paws
“Wags, Whiskers & Wine” will take place June 8 at Freedom Run Winery in support of WNY Food 4 Paws.
The fundraiser, co-hosted by Joe Jastrzemski, Niagara County Clerk, and Becky Wydysh, county legislature chair, is for the non-profit organization that provides pet food and supplies to local pantries for distribution to families in need. WNY Food 4 Paws currently supplies seven food pantries in Niagara County.
“During these tough times, we all know that food pantries have been overwhelmed by families looking for assistance, but what often goes unmentioned is that many need help providing for the family pet as well,” Wydysh said. “WNY Food 4 Paws is there to help, hopefully enabling struggling families to avoid the painful choice of surrendering their beloved dog or cat.”
Wags, Whiskers & Wine will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. next Thursday at Freedom Run, 5138 Lower Mountain Road. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door; drinks and light refreshments will be served. Pets are welcomed. To purchase tickets, email matthew.parish@niagaracounty.com or call 716-439-7026.
Attendees are invited to bring pet food or pet supplies for donation to WNY Food 4 Paws. There’s also a pet supply collection bin at the county clerk’s office, inside the Niagara County Courthouse, Jastrzemski said.
To learn more about WNY Food 4 Paws, visit www.wnyfood4paws.org.
