At the first cabinet meeting of the year, Western New York Lions Clubs District 20N Governor Barry Scott inspired all club officers present to make this year a banner year. He pointed out that newly installed Lions International president Dr. Patti Hill’s theme is “Changing the World” and that Lions in Western New York are doing that already. The five global causes, Vision, Childhood Cancer, Environment, Diabetes and Hunger, are now eight causes, with the addition of Youth, Humanitarian Aid and Global Outreach. The new causes reflect the philosophy, “Where there’s a need there’s a Lion.”
One of the ways District 20N will help change the world is with a new Environmental Club. Unlike a community club, members will be drawn from all the counties in western New York. There will be a kickoff meeting August 26th in West Seneca. For more information about that, contact Lion Sharon Battaglia at Sharon20N@gmail.com.
In pursuit of the cause of Vision, the district will do an educational campaign centered around the solar eclipse happening next April. How to safely watch the eclipse is a major concern to prevent eye damage. Using traditional media, social media and other avenues, 20N will help people protect their sight.
Dr. David Clifford of West Seneca is chairing the new diabetes prevention effort. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of blindness. Clifford explained the resources available to clubs and the newly formed speaker bureau. If any Lions Club, or actually any service organization, is interested in learning more he would be happy to facilitate that.
Service does need to be balanced with a bit of fun. Therefore, Lions clubs in the district will participate in Lions Night at the Bisons game in Buffalo on August 18th.
Barker Lions Club president Phil Russell is enthusiastic about these plans.
“We have always followed the International motto ‘We Serve’ at Barker Lions. The programs proposed at this meeting will help more people and make our communities better,” he said.
For more information about Lions, you can find a club at LionsClubsInternational.com, email Roar@barkerlions.org or call 585-480-5437.
Local clubs include Barker, Gasport, Lockport and Newfane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.