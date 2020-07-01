WNY STEM Hub and AT&T are currently seeking 39 public school students from across Western New York entering grades 6-12 to participate in the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) summer program "Hand in Hand Powered by AT&T" through which they will create prosthetic hands for local youth and area veterans.
In a new addition to the program — and in response to community need — students will also fabricate Personal Protective Equipment for staff, patients and their family members at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and design and produce two open wheelchairs.
Hand in Hand will be held at the Health Sciences Charter School during the weeks of August 3rd and August 10th. The program is free for all youths who qualify for free or reduced lunch. CDC and state safety guidelines and health checks will be in place.
Students will be separated into beginners and advanced groups. Nine local tech savvy students entering grades 9 through 12 in the 2020-2021 academic year will be selected and trained as project leaders; these students will receive a week of half-day trainings from WNY STEM staff and collaborating partners in leadership and technology skills, community service learning and use of online open source resources at e-NABLE and Open Wheelchair.
An additional 30 public school students from across the region entering grades 6 through 9 will participate for one week in an immersive experience that includes basic anatomy and an introduction to careers in medical technology, 3D printing and fabrication, engineering design, computer coding, disability awareness, leadership skills and service learning.
The deadline to register is July 13. To register, visit https://wnystem.org/2020/06/announcing-hand-in-hand-program-2020/ . For more information, email info@wnystem.org or call (716) 829-9035.
