Cornell Cooperative Extension has announced a partnership with PUSH Green to conduct the Western New York Virtual Energy Tour workshop series. Workshops are aimed at anybody who's on the "going green" journey.
Four workshops will be conducted via Zoom, once a month from March through June. Workshops are from 6 to 7 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month. Participation is free of charge.
The first workshop, "Take a Deep Dive Into an Energy Audit," will be conducted on March 25. It's an opportunity to learn more about energy audits of homes and businesses, including what to expect, what an audit covers and their importance, according to Marc Ducharme, PR and marketing coordinator for CCE-Niagara County.
This is the remainder of the series:
— April 22, Earth Day Exploration of the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA). That's the New York State law driving wind and solar energy development.
— May 27, PUSH for Clean Heat. The focus is on ground and air source heating and cooling and programs to upgrade the home with renewable energy.
— June 24, Studying Solar Energy.
PUSH Green is a non-profit, community-based energy efficiency program, part of a statewide effort to reduce energy usage, address climate change and create local jobs.
Workshop details including connection information can be found at: cceniagaracounty.org/wny-virtual-energy-tour/.
