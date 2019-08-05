Through the end of this month, all women artists are invited to submit an application for entry in "20/20 Vision" Women Artists of Western New York," a long-term exhibit planned at Niagara University's Castellani Art Museum.
20/20 Vision, on view from Feb. 16 through Aug. 16, 2020, will be the first comprehensive regional art exhibition to focus on women artists living in Western New York.
The non-juried exhibition is open to all artists, aged 18 and older, who reside in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie or Niagara counties. Submissions must be informed or inspired by the experience of current women artists in these areas.
Applications must be submitted by Aug. 31 at www.castellaniartmuseum.org (exhibitions).
For more information, contact exhibit coordinator Michelle Marcotte at marcotteconsulting@gmail.com or Castellani Art Museum exhibitions curator at mjbeam@niagara.edu .
