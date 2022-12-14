SANBORN — Women United of Greater Niagara's annual personal hygiene drive resulted in the forwarding of about $5,000 of products to nine local non-profit agencies, United Way of Greater Niagara president Connie Brown announced Wednesday.
The month-long drive raised donations including feminine hygiene products, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, lotion, toothbrushes, toothpaste, tissue, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and more. Receiving agencies were The Dale Association, Niagara Wheatfield Family Support, First Step Center at Northpointe Council, Youth Mentoring Services, Mental Health Association of Niagara County, North Tonawanda Food Pantry, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns, Heart Love & Soul and Immaculata Home.
Women United is a group of community-minded women who work with United Way on local service endeavors. In 2022 the group's focus has been women's health. To carry out the hygiene drive, the group arranged donation drop-off sites at United Way's main office, Northwest Bank in Lewiston, Eastern Niagara Hospital, Lockport Family YMCA and the Kenan Center.
To inquire about membership in Women United, call 716-731-4580.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.