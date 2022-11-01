SANBORN — Women United of Greater Niagara's annual personal hygiene drive is underway. Throughout November, donations of personal hygiene products such as feminine hygiene products, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, lotion, toothbrushes and toothpaste, tissues, and the like, are being collected at United Way of Greater Niagara’s main office, 6420 Inducon Drive West, Suite B2.
Collected donations benefit local non-profit agencies including The Dale Association, Niagara Wheatfield Family Support, First Step Center at Northpointe Council, Youth Mentoring Services, Mental Health Association in Niagara County, North Tonawanda Food Pantry, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northtowns, and Heart Love & Soul.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.