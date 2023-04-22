Women United of Greater Niagara’s Baby Supply Drive remains in progress. Donations of baby bottles, bottle brushes, wipes, diapers, pacifiers, lotion, baby cereal, baby food, formula (Enfamil) and new baby clothes can be dropped off at any of five locations through the end of the month.
The drop-off sites are:
— United Way of Greater Niagara office, 6420 Inducon Drive West, Suite B2, Sanborn.
— Salon Diaz, 4613 Military Road, Niagara Falls.
— M&T Bank, 750 Main St., Niagara Falls.
— Northwest Bank, 500 Center St., Lewiston.
— Lockport Family YMCA, 5833 Snyder Drive.
All collected goods will be divvied up between Lockport CareNet Pregnancy Center, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center’s P3 Center for Teens, Moms and Kids, and Catholic Charities’ Women, Infants & Children Support Program in Niagara County.
• • •
Women United’s annual membership social will be held at the Brickyard Brewing Company, 423 Center St., Lewiston, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. May 17. Admission is free. The social is an opportunity for members to meet and speak with one another. Confetti Cottage will be on site with handbags, jewelry, scarves and accessories. Reservations should be emailed to jbeaton@financialguide.com or called in to United Way of Greater Niagara at 716-731-4580.
Women United of Greater Niagara is a group of community-minded women who work with United Way of Greater Niagara to improve lives and build a better future for the Niagara community. At the same time, they work to inspire and bring value to women. For more information on becoming a member, call 716-731-4580.
