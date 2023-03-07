NIAGARA FALLS — An International Women’s Day “Talking Circle” will be ongoing from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Niagara Arts & Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave. The organizer is Jill Clause of the Tuscarora Nation Turtle Clan. The open-to-all Talking Circle gives women from all backgrounds time to share their stories. Admission is free, arrive any time, and enjoy potluck, stories, songs and a movie.
Women's 'Talking Circle' ongoing Wednesday at the NACC
