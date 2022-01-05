Summer 2022 jobs await college students in eastern Niagara County who are interested in working for a local not-for-profit agency. The jobs are funded by the Grigg Lewis Foundation’s Workership Program.
Qualified applicants will be college students returning to their studies in the fall of 2022 or high school graduates enrolled at an accredited college for the fall. Candidates for hire must reside in eastern Niagara County, which is the primary focus for the Grigg Lewis Foundation, or attend Niagara County Community College or Niagara University.
Interested students must submit their applications directly to the not-for-profit agencies. The foundation does not accept or forward applications, nor does it have a role in selecting employees. Family members of an employee or board member of a sponsored not-for-profit agency are not eligible to apply at that agency.
The purpose of the workership program is to provide financial assistance to area college students while allowing local institutions to expand their summer programming for overall community benefits.
To view the list of available positions with phone numbers to call for applications, visit the third floor reference desk at Lockport Public Library or log onto www.grigglewis.org/workerships.
