MEDINA — When Kathy Blackburn got her hometown involved in Wreaths Across America Day in 2013, her goal was to eventually have a wreath for every veteran’s grave in Boxwood, St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart cemeteries.
This year that goal is close to being realized with the purchase of 1,000 wreaths to be placed in the three cemeteries.
This is a big leap from the seven free wreaths received the first year and 300 wreaths purchased last year.
The credit goes to local businessman Tom Snyder, a seven-year veteran of the Navy and owner of Medina Lumber and Hardware. Last year, after Wreaths Across America Day, the national organization announced that everyone who bought a wreath for 2022 within 30 days would get two for the price of one.
An unspecified number were purchased by individual donors in the community, but Snyder’s donation made possible the purchase of enough wreaths to cover all veterans’ graves in the three cemeteries.
The challenge now is enlisting enough volunteers to lay the wreaths during the 2022 ceremony, Blackburn said. She is asking school groups, Scouts, civic organizations, churches, clubs and families to come out and help.
The brief ceremony will begin at noon Dec. 17 at Boxwood Cemetery.
Wreaths Across America was established in 2007 by wreath producer Morrill Worcester of Harrington, Maine, who in 1992 had a surplus of wreaths. Recalling a boyhood trip to Arlington National Cemetery where a complete section of graves had no wreaths, Worcester arranged for a trucker to take the wreaths to Arlington. This became an annual tradition.
In 2005, after 13 years of such donations, a picture of snowy gravestones covered with wreaths and red ribbons received widespread attention, and the tradition has continued to grow nationwide ever since.
In 2008, the U.S. Senate declared Dec. 13 (the third Saturday in December) National Wreaths Across America Day.
To sponsor a wreath, log on to www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. Those who want to volunteer to place a wreath can call Blackburn at 585-734-5801.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.