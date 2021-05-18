WWII service plaque rededicated in Wilson

In observance of Armed Forces Day, the Town of Wilson Historical Society on May 15 re-dedicated a plaque recognizing the World War II military service of Wilson Central School students and staff.
The plaque originally hung in the entrance of Wilson High School. After several years of improper storage, the plaque was rescued and lovingly restored by the family of the late M.H. Thilk, a graduate who served with honor in the war.
The plaque is now hung in Wilson Town Hall.
The rededication ceremonies were led by members of Martin F. Jennings Post 836, American Legion.
