WWII service plaque rededicated in Wilson

Gary Pettit, left, commander of American Legion Post 836 and Wilson High School alumnus William McLaughlin in front of the rededicated plaque recognizing the World War II military service of Wilson school students and staff. Pettit is pointing to McLaughlin's name on the plaque. McLaughlin is believed to be the last remaining survivor among those listed on the plaque. (Contributed image)

 

 

In observance of Armed Forces Day, the Town of Wilson Historical Society on May 15 re-dedicated a plaque recognizing the World War II military service of Wilson Central School students and staff.

The plaque originally hung in the entrance of Wilson High School. After several years of improper storage, the plaque was rescued and lovingly restored by the family of the late M.H. Thilk, a graduate who served with honor in the war.

The plaque is now hung in Wilson Town Hall.

The rededication ceremonies were led by members of Martin F. Jennings Post 836, American Legion.

