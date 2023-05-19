Senate Republican Leader Robert Ortt this week honored Rebecca “Becky” Wydysh, chair of the Niagara County Legislature, as the 2023 New York State Senate “Woman of Distinction” from the 62nd Senate District. Each year, one woman from each Senate District is honored for outstanding contributions to their community.
“It is a privilege to honor my good friend Becky Wydysh in recognition of her outstanding record of public service and giving back to her community," Ortt said. "She has distinguished herself as an outstanding public servant, from coordinating the county’s pandemic response to working to battle the opioid epidemic. ... The quality of life in Niagara County has been improved for all residents because of Becky’s dedicated leadership and service, and it was truly an honor to shine a light on all she has done for our communities.”
Wydysh was first elected to represent the Lewiston-Wheatfield centered second district in the Niagara County Legislature in 2015. She was elected chair of the legislature in January 2020, just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She coordinated the county’s response to the pandemic, becoming a familiar face with her daily Covid updates, and collaborating with state and other county leaders on policy matters.
Since 2017, Wydysh has chaired the Overdose/Addiction Strategy Implementation Standing Committee (OASIS), the county's opioid task force. Between 2009 and 2020 she was a member of the Mental Health Association In Niagara County, Inc. board of directors and served as board president for seven years.
A more-than 20-year employee of the New York State Unified Court System, Wydysh is the deputy commissioner of jurors in Niagara County.
She resides in the village of Lewiston with her husband, Peter, and two children.
